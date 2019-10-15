MEADE — One of the top tourist destinations in southwest Kansas recently underwent renovations.

The Dalton Gang Hideout, 502 S. Pearlette St. in Meade, will hold a dedication ceremony from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to Dalton Gang Hideout staff, the renovation was made possible through grants from the Kansas Heritage Trust Fund.

The dedication ceremony will feature a special guest speaker, hot dogs and other refreshments, as well as live music from the 1950s and 1960s.

