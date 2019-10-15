John Van Hook, a senior living administrator with more than 30 years of experience, has been appointed as the new executive director of Manor of the Plains.

"I am very eager to use my experience and skills in optimizing resident care and building positive employee relations at Manor of the Plains," said Van Hook in a news release.

Prior to accepting his position with Manor of the Plains, Van Hook served as the executive director of Trinity Manor in Dodge City from May 2014 to September 2019.

"We are excited to welcome John to Manor of the Plains and the PMMA system," said Bill Taylor, COO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. "We know that he will provide solid leadership to the Manor of the Plains community."

Van Hook graduated with a bachelor’s of business administration in health care administration from Almeda University in Boise, Idaho. Van Hook will begin at Manor of the Plains on Wednesday, Oct. 16.