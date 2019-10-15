The Dodge City Public Library Foundation will host the 13th annual Wine & Cheese fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge City Public Library.

Tickets will be $25 with proceeds going to support the Dodge City Public Library.

Kansas native and artist Stan Herd will be the guest speaker this year, according to DCPL.

"I am excited to be a part of the event this year because we have a wonderful presenter and have the opportunity to showcase what last year’s Wine & Cheese proceeds helped build," said DCPL executive director Diedre Lemon. "With Stan Herd presenting and the completion of the remodel, this year’s Wine & Cheese event has the potential to be bigger than previous years as we host this event in our new space."

Herd’s murals can be seen throughout Dodge City, including the mural of the stagecoach on the Bank of America building and the 270-foot reproduction of his prairie art for National Beef, which features 11 scenes of the Santa Fe Trail.

Tickets can be purchased at both circulation desks at the DCPL or through foundation board members.

