The artist who brought us "The Jerk" and "The Pink Panther" also is an accomplished writer of musicals.
Hutchinson High School thespians and the Music Department will present the new musical "Bright Star," which Steve Martin wrote with Edie Brickell.
The musical will be on Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the HHS Performing Arts Center, 810 E. 13th Ave.
The musical is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. It was inspired by their Grammy-winning collaboration on the bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You" and the folk tale of the Iron Mountain Baby.
"Bright Star" tells the story of one woman at different points in her life – when she was young and carefree in 1923, and 22 years later in 1945 when she has grown up and become a well-to-do magazine editor.
The musical tells a story of love, loss, and forgiveness set to toe-tapping Bluegrass music.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children in eighth grade and under and $2 for Hutchinson High School students with their IDs.
Cast List for Bright Star
Alice: Emily Wood
Jimmy Ray: Derek Norris
Billy Cane: Will Jackson
Margo: Caroline Miller
Daryl: Josh Morris
Lucy: Alex Hoffman
Mayor Dobbs: Andrew Voth
Daddy Cane/Chorus: Noah Buller
Florence/Spirit/Chorus: Harley Hester
Edna/Spirit/Chorus: Kori Calkins
Max/Station Master/Chorus: Jasper Fast
Daddy Murphy/Chorus: Xavier Jameson
Mama Murphy/Chorus: Olivia Morgan
Stanford/Chorus: Daniel Miller
Dr. Norquist/Chorus: Zach Bryan
Clerk/Chorus: Mariana Inchauriga
Well Dressed Woman/Spirit/Chorus: Jaiden Manche
Technical Crew Chiefs
Stage Manager: Kendall Meininger
Set: Micah Wenger
Props: Bella Allen
Costumes: Gabby Reid
Makeup/Hair: Jaiden Manche
Painting: Alex Hoffman
Lights: Deaven Cosato
Sound: Jade Warden-Scott and Breanna Miller
House Manager/Publicity: Azia Colvin
Dance Captains: Adriana and Victoria Owens