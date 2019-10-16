I’m not sure how much it’s like this in other regions, but it seems like here in central Kansas that it’s either a fruit year or it isn’t.

This was a fruit year.

Our peaches flourished, our apples produced valiantly. Our grapes did nothing, but that’s fairly standard. I hear of nearby trees of apricots, of cherries, and even of persimmons that proved quite fruitful this season.

Not willing to be outdone, the pears have gone a little crazy, too. Brian’s aunt and uncle notified us of the tree in the corner of their yard that was full of unwanted pears, and of course I was interested. Brian and I hopped in his pickup one evening and headed over there, spontaneously collecting a few friends on the way — I’m not the only one who gets a little giddy over the chance to pick fresh fruit.

They said the tree had a lot of pears, but I tell you, this tree was laden. If trees would have a brim, this one would certainly be full to it.

We picked every last one. The seven of us probably looked a little like a pack of vultures as we descended upon the branches, filling several basins with pears. Even after dispensing a few pears to the aunt and uncle, both picking parties went home carrying a good bounty. By the next day, another neighbor dropped off a bushel-box of more pears on our driveway.

Suddenly I was faced with a glut of pears that I needed do something with: exactly my favorite kind of problem.

These pears were mostly all still quite hard, which is actually not a bad thing. Pears of essentially any variety should be harvested before they are fully ripe, since if they’re left on the tree until they’re soft, they’ll be mealy and too mature. Considering there are over 3,000 varieties, I think it’s fair that we’re not exactly sure what kind these are. They remind me of what I call “Alabama pears,” ones that are supposed to be eaten hard and crisp, more like apples.

They are related to apples (and roses?), so that makes sense. Actually, although their flavor is truly distinctive, several of their properties are similar enough that I’ve been swapping in pears for apples during this strange and delicious time of excess pears. Pears are one of Brian’s favorite fruits, so I’m in good company for this one.

So far, I’ve made a couple of cinnamon pear crisps, vanilla yogurt swirled with pears, pear-studded scones, apple-pear-mozzarella skillet crisp, puréed pear and honey sauce, dehydrated pear slices, brown-sugar pears over fresh ricotta. I’m thinking about skilleting peppered pears and pork, trying pear-infused vinegar, cooking up pear-beque sauce. And I haven’t even roasted, poached, or caramelized any yet!

And yet after all this, Brian just wanted straight-up, no-add-ins, plain old canned pears. So I made a few jars of those, too — and even got two jars of resultant pear “juice.”

I only have four (single-layer) boxes of pears left. This is a fruit year.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com