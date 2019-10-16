Defendant sentenced to 16 months for fleeing

TONGANOXIE — A man who already is serving a prison sentence has been sentenced to an additional 16 months for fleeing from police in Tonganoxie, according to a prosecution official.

Orion Sherley, 24, Vassar, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Jurors convicted Sherley of the charge in August. The crime occurred July 29, 2015.

Tonganoxie police officers became involved in the incident after they were alerted about a vehicle that reportedly was being sought in connection to crimes in a neighboring county.

Tonganoxie police officers observed the vehicle traveling on US-24/40 and began to pursue the vehicle. At times, the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The vehicle was pursued into Lawrence where it crashed. Lawrence police officers apprehended Sherley and the other two occupants of the vehicle.

Sherley currently is serving a prison sentence with the Kansas Department of Corrections for crimes committed in Johnson and Wyandotte counties including aggravated burglary and theft, according to a KDOC website.

Big gift funds health initiative

MCPHERSON — A $1 million gift will help McPherson College fund a new community health care initiative, including ten $25,000 scholarships for students committed to community health. Introduced last month in partnership with McPherson Hospital, the initiative features a new enhanced health science degree at the college paired with a wide variety of hands-on educational opportunities developed through the hospital and opportunities for community outreach programs.



“This is an ambitious project with a goal of improving health in our community and becoming a new model for rural health across the state,” McPherson College president Michael Schneider said. “The gift enables us to move forward with the academic aspects of the initiative as well as community outreach opportunities that will provide hands-on experience for student discernment and much-needed services for our community.

"Although the donor wishes to remain anonymous, the donor is a longtime supporter of McPherson College and advocate of health care initiatives that support our youth, older adults and those who struggle with mental health challenges.”