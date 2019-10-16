Los Valientes production on the lives of three Mexican icons will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dodge City Community College Little Theater.

According to DCCC, the Core Ensemble will blend culture, music and drama on the stage.

The icons featured will be the lives of Mexican painter Diego Rivera, human rights activist Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, and Mexican-American Joaquin Murrieta, most known for his alias Zorro.

Pat Hamit, executive director of the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, said Los Valientes will be an entertaining and enlightening presentation.

"There are plenty of things that are sponsored in this community don’t necessarily emphasize the area’s Hispanic background," Hamit said. "These productions really speak to the Hispanic heritage and history of Dodge City."

Los Valientes is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, United Way, DCCC International Club, DCCC Choir Club and HALO.

The performance is free to attend, but donations will be accepted and go toward next year's event.

With the dialogue of the show performed in English, the songs will be performed in Spanish.

According to DCCC, Core Ensemble travels across the country performing productions focusing on notable cultural and ethnic heritage figures with a commitment to reach an audience of varied demographics and geography.

"They are icons in the Hispanic community," Hamit said. "We hope that the audience will be diverse and include a lot of different backgrounds.

"We want the performers to get a taste of this area, as well."

