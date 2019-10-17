Ten educators and administrators from Kansas and Missouri school districts attended an educators’ event hosted by the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and Army University Oct. 9 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room.

Tisha Swart-Entwistle | Combined Arms Center Public Affairs Office

The educators were invited to the event to give them insight into what the Army can offer to graduating high school students and how the Army has changed in recent years to give enlisted soldiers more opportunities for education and credit for their military training.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth and CGSC commandant, began by welcoming the educators to the event and thanking them for their service to the country.

“Teaching is service to our nation — it is probably the most important service to our nation,” Lundy said. “The strength of our nation starts with you.”

Dr. Jim Martin, CGSC dean of Academics, told the educators about the different programs to aid soldiers in college and vocational education.

“My goal is to give soldiers a level of predictability of what they can transfer and get credit for,” Martin said.

In June, soldiers attending the Sergeants Major Academy could start counting the coursework there toward a bachelor of arts degree that would come from CGSC. Martin said that was just the beginning. Over the past couple of years, Army University has focused efforts on all enlisted soldiers and how to help them earn degrees earlier in their career, Martin said.

For soldiers who are more interested in technical careers, in or out of the Army, a lot of work has been done in those areas as well, he said. For example, a soldier transitioning out of the Army who worked as an 88M motor transport operator (truck driver), can now get a commercial driver’s license much easier than in the past.

“Thank you again for this opportunity,” one of the educators said. “My eyes have really been opened to the opportunities.”

The group did some impromptu brainstorming during the morning on how to better get the information to the students and their parents.

“I’m open to visiting the schools, talking to parents, talking to students,” Martin said.

Dr. Keith Mispagel, superintendent of Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207, was also at the event to give the visiting educators a brief overview of the differences between USD 207 and other public school districts.

The event ended with a bus tour of the installation and an informal lunch.

Martin said the feedback from the educators was very positive and said Army University should definitely host more events like this one.

For more information on some of the educational resources available to soldiers and potential soldiers, visit www.army-university.edu. For information on joining the Army, visit goarmy.com.