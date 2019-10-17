The 2019 Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees were announced this week by Boot Hill Museum.

This year's honorees are Brent Harris of Dodge City, Cowboy Entertainer; David V. Williams formerly of Caldwell, Cowboy Historian; Norman Giles formerly of Clark County, Cowboy Rancher; Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas, Rodeo Cowboy and Jim Arnold of Ashland, Working Cowboy.

Since 2002, Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and each year, five or more cowboys or cowgirls have been inducted into the hall of fame.

The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Cowboy Capital Saloon & Grill, 301 4th Avenue, in Dodge City.

Tickets will be $20 and reservations can be made by calling Boot Hill Museum or by visiting boothill.org.

For more information, contact Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm at 620-227-8188.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative, where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com