Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Join Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities and the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department for the annual Halloweenie Roast 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the FLFHC Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave. The free event includes food, drinks, a balloon artist and more. All FLFHC residents are welcome.

Trick-or-treating is 6-8 p.m. in post housing areas. Turn on porch lights for safety and to show trick-or-treaters they are welcome.

Holiday decorations

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before the holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark and turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.

Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.

Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.

For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.

Firehouse favorites cooking class

FLFHC will partner with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department for the Firehouse Favorites Cooking Class from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the FLFHC Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave. The class will feature some favorite firehouse foods along with fire safety cooking tips. The event is free for all FLFHC residents 21 years and older. Seating is limited; reserve a spot by calling the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 or e-mailing fhc@tmo.com.

Fall yard maintenance

Barren Outdoor Solutions will begin performing bi-weekly yard maintenance Nov. 4.

Residents are asked to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced-in areas.

Lawn clippings and leaves can be bagged and left on the curb for pick up on scheduled maintenance days. Barren will also be scheduling shrub and bush trimming.

Yard maintenance is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, work will be completed the following day.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages in October in search of three spooky, fun and imaginative yards that will be named “Yard of the Month.” Winners will receive a $25 gift card and recognition in the FLFHC newsletter.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in October? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Oct. 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online through Oct. 21 at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Contest winners will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the FLFHC newsletter.

Utilities tip

Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.