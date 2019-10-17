The women of St. Cornelius’ Episcopal Church have been at it again. They took hammers to glass and brushes to paint and will present the polished products at a fundraiser Friday and Saturday at the United Wireless Arena.

About 100 handmade holiday votive lanterns will be for sale from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The lanterns are all different colors and sizes, and prices vary from $10 to $75.

One large lantern will be raffled off, as well a queen-sized quilt that was handmade by one of the parishioners, with the aid of Birds of a Feather Quilt Shop.

The fundraiser is part of the 49th Annual Southwest Kansas Diocesan Episcopal Convention.

Parishioner Nan Pyle said volunteers from St. Cornelius Episcopal Church made the lanterns the hard way — they harvested vintage car windshields from salvage yards, hand painted the glass and then used hammers to pulverize each pane into luminescent slivers they grouted onto glass jars of varying sizes.

"They make fantastic presents because they’re all one of a kind," Pyle said.