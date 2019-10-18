American Implement has been named corporate sponsor for the 2019 Wild West Bowl.

In partnership with the Dodge City Sports Commission, the American Implement Wild West Bowl is the consolation and championship game for the six-man football state championship, held at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City on Nov. 16.

According to the sports commission, American Implement is a family owned dealership that has expanded into one of the largest John Deere dealers in the Midwest with 16 locations and 400 employees.

"Sports have this amazing, unique way of making a positive impact in our community," said American Implement Dodge City manager Patrick Vanderburg. "Whether it's helping children, boosting local economies or creating role models, sports make a difference on a daily basis. That’s our goal at American Implement too.

"We want to make a difference and be there when you need us. We believe in really being an active part of the communities we serve by just being your good neighbor."

Dodge City Sports Commission chairman Paul Lewis added, "We are thrilled to have American Implement join us to provide the Wild West Bowl."

"This championship event reaches communities throughout western Kansas and having American Implement as our title sponsor helps us to continue to provide an excellent event that impacts so many people," Lewis said.

The consolation game will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, with the championship game starting at 4 p.m.

There will be a recognition of sponsors and All-State teams in between games.

