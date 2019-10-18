District play is a whole new beginning when it comes to the final three games of the regular season.

Ell-Saline got a taste of that when it needed a last-minute score to defeat a winless Republic County team. Now the Cardinals hope not to repeat last week's performance as they travel to Sacred Heart for their next district test, which could be pivotal toward favorable seeding in the upcoming Class 1A playoffs. With a chance of rain Friday, the game has been moved up to 6 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex.

A win for the Cardinals against the Knights could secure at least a top-two finish in district heading into next week's showdown with Smith Center.

"We knew Republic County was going to be a better team than what their record (shows)," Ell-Saline coach Terry King said. "I think they built their confidence a little bit and showed up on Friday night and played a pretty good football game.

"We played our tails off to come up with that score. That's why you play the games, because anybody can win if they're prepared and ready to play."

For Sacred Heart coach Garrett Galinski, depth has been the biggest factor of how the Knights' season has gone.

"Numbers have plagued us all year, in terms of who can play or who's injured," he said. "We've just got to come out and execute."

With it being Week 7, King is still making adjustments to how the Cardinals want to look like on game day.

"We've talked to our kids about penalties," he said. "We've upped our tempo a little bit in practice this week and we're trying to (make it) a little bit more important than sometimes the kids think it is.

"Every time we play Sacred Heart, it is a shootout. We have to play our best football and sometimes have to comeback to win. Those other teams are preparing for us and they know it's an important game. We're trying to prepare our kids for how good this game could be or how important this game can be for the winner."

Galinski knows the Cardinals will be a sound team in all facets of the game.

"It's gonna have to take us coming out being solid and executing from the beginning of the game, and maintaining it for the entirety of the game, he said. "We've got to be resilient."

Hutchinson (1-5) at Salina South (1-5)

One team will snap its losing streak when Salina South hosts Hutchinson on its Senior Night.

The Salthawks have dropped three straight since a Week 3 victory over Garden City, while South's lone win came in Week 4 against Campus.

Hutch will bring its flexbone offense led by running back Alec McCuan.

Riley County (4-2) at Southeast (5-1)

In what is a pivotal district game in Class 2A, Southeast of Saline looks to keep its district title hopes alive as Riley County travels to Gypsum.

The Falcons have scored 30 or more points since district play started with wins over Rossville, Mission Valley and Council Grove. Riley County has won three straight since consecutive losses to Centralia and Silver Lake.

Southeast bounced back after its first loss of the season with a victory at Mission Valley.

Riley County is led by senior Garrett Harmison at quarterback, with Nic Allen being a top target at both wide receiver and running back.

