At the Lyons Roar Invitational on Oct. 12, the Dodge City High School debate team placed fifth with two pairs of students bringing home medals.

Among the 22 schools competing, the DCHS Debaters were one win behind fourth place Sterling and two behind eventual champion Salina South, runner-up McPherson, and third place Great Bend.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, leading DCHS were freshmen Camillah Khan and Angelica Plata, who posted a 3-2 mark with 20 speaker points, earning fourth place in the Novice Division.

The team of Charlee Bitler and Yareli Lopez compiled a 3-2 mark with 24 speaker points, earning eighth place.

"It was the second time those pairs had brought home medals from out of town tourneys this year," Ray said.

A pair of sophomores led the way in the Open Division as Julian Chavez and Brayan Lopez registered a 3-2 record, placing them 18th among the 45 teams in the division.

It was the duo's first meet as partners.

Finishing the day at 2-3 were seniors Allie Gier and Guadalupe Hipolito.

"We saw some really excellent competition," Ray said, "and unfortunately for us, a lot of close decisions against quality teams went against us.

"That’s the way it is in Debate, though. It is set up to be particularly fair for both sides, and that means sometimes you are going to lose some heartbreakers.

"I was very proud of the way our younger debaters performed. It seems like every week we have someone new stepping up and delivering in a big way.

"Brayan and Julian in particular really made major improvements from the beginning of the week when we had practice rounds to the final round of the weekend.

"It was also nice to have both novice teams earn medals. I was very proud of them."

The DCHS debate team returns to action this Saturday as a group of eight travel to Overland Park to participate in the Blue Valley North DCI Tournament.

