High Plains Journal Publisher Nelson Spencer, Jr., announced this week that Dave Bergmeier will be the next editor of the publication. Bergmeier will be the fifth editor in the history of the 70-year-old farm and ranch newspaper, based in Dodge City, Kansas.

The announcement comes after current Editor Holly Martin stepped down to accept the position of communications director for the American Angus Association, St. Joseph, Missouri.

"We are proud of the work that Holly Martin has done for High Plains Journal over her 25-year career, and we wish her all the best as she takes on this new challenge," Spencer said in a news release. "In her time with HPJ she helped start the special projects team, which coordinates our ever-popular and growing slate of U events. And she was honored with many awards over the years for her writing, including the Master Writer award from the American Agricultural Editors’ Association."

Bergmeier has been the managing editor of HPJ for the past 6 years. Prior to that, he was the editor-publisher of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle in Abilene, Kansas.

"High Plains Journal is a special publication to many farmers and ranchers and it is an honor to work with an elite staff to help tell the story of agriculture," Bergmeier said. "On behalf of our staff, we wish Holly the very best. She is a strong advocate for agriculture and she will be missed."

Other staffing changes were announced this week as well. Zachary Stuckey will be the new associate publisher, and Jennifer M. Latzke will be the associate editor in charge of educational programming. Lacey Newlin, of Cherokee, Oklahoma, was hired as a full-time field editor for the southern Plains.

High Plains Journal provides in-depth and essential agriculture news to farmers and ranchers through four editions that cover 12 states. Based in Dodge City, HPJ has been a trusted news, advertising, and farmer-to-farmer business partner for more than 65 years.

Visit www.hpj.com.