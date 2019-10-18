Salina Central's defense put the offense in great position against Maize.

But when it came time to cash in, the Mustangs fell short.

Maize the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A, managed just one field goal in the first half, but a couple of Central mistakes in the second half were the difference Thursday night as the Eagles claimed a 26-8 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory at Salina Stadium.

"I thought our defense played absolutely terrific," Central coach Mark Sandbo said. "(We) really bottled up (Maize's Caden) Cox and were aware of what (quarterback Camden Jurgensen) did and what he wanted to do. Our defense put us in a position to have success.

"Offensively, we just missed some opportunities and a play here or there swings it differently, I think."

Despite a short practice week for both teams, Sandbo added that it looked as if the game was played on a Friday night.

"I thought both teams at times looked really good," Sandbo said. "I wish we could have some things back and I wish we would've made the most out of some things that we got. You can always play the should've, would've, could've game.

"We've just got to go to film and get better."

Central held KU commit Cox to 73 yards rushing and a touchdown.

But it was Jurgensen who did a lot of the damage for the Eagles. He threw for 149 yards and two scores, along with 44 yards rushing. Maize improved to 7-0, 5-0 in the AVCTL.

"We thought up front we could do what we could do defensively," Sandbo said. "We just couldn't get that run game going like we wanted. Sometimes you have those nights.

"We're a smarter team than what we showed at times tonight. It was a fast and physical game. Both teams were playing extremely hard."

After Central went three-and-out on its first possession, Maize used a three-minute drive to get a 28-yard field goal by Cole Segraves.

But that was the only score in the first half.

Central had a chance to take a lead in the second quarter, but they were unable to convert a fourth-and-9 from the Maize 11 after the pass to the end zone was ruled out of bounds.

"We didn't really adjust anything," Sandbo said of his team trailing 3-0 at half. "We told them, 'What we're getting is what we fully expect to get. Now, we've just got to capitalize.'"

Central forced a Maize punt to start the second half, but on the ensuing drive, the Eagles picked off senior Jackson Kavanagh and gained a short field.

Jurgensen found Preven Christon for an 8-yard touchdown that gave Maize a 10-0 lead.

After a Central punt, Cox scored from 3 yards out to start the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs then turned it over on downs, which turned into a 32-yard field goal by Segraves.

Even though it was a three-possession game, Central managed to get downfield in an hurry.

Kavanagh found senior Logan Heigele for a 6-yard touchdown with Heigele running for the two-point conversion. The score was set up on a 72-yard strike from Kavanagh to senior Quinn Stewart.

"Quinn made a heck of play at the end," Sandbo said.

Maize tacked on one more score on a 27-yard pass from Jurgensen to Tanner Carter.

Kavanagh finished with 262 yards passing and a score, while adding 28 yards rushing.

Stewart was Central's leading receiver with four catches for 88 yards.

The Mustangs outgained the Eagles 281 yards 266.

Central had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-3 overaall, 4-2 in the AVCTL. The Mustangs finish the regular season with a 7 p.m. kick next Friday at Hays.

"We'll bring the kids in tomorrow and watch the film," Sandbo said. "We'll have a short little run-through of practice. We gain a day, but it'll really be to loosen up from what happened tonight.

"After we watch the film, all of our eyes will turn to Hays High."