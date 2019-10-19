HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Augusta 37, Abilene 14
Bennington 54, Herington 8
Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 0
Centre 56, Rural Vista 0
Cheylin 33, Natoma 6, 2Q, ppd., Saturday, 5 p.m.
Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 0
Colby 28, Scott City 20 (2ot)
Concordia 34, Beloit 24
Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18
Golden Plains 68, Cunningham 19
Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0
Hesston 43, Chapman 32
Hill City 30, Victoria 22, 4Q, ppd., Saturday, 11 a.m.
Hillsboro 72, Bluestem 0
Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28
Hoxie 42, Oberlin 20
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21
Leoti 58, Atwood 8
Linn 54, Southern Cloud 8
Marais des Cygnes 82, Wakefield 34
McPherson 31, Rose Hill 7
Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8
Norton 36, Ellsworth 14
Oakley 47, LaCrosse 34
Olpe 48, Marion 6
Onaga 56, Tescott 0
Osborne 48, Northern Valley 0
Plainville at Ellis, ppd., Saturday, 4 p.m.
Quinter 1, Dighton 0, forfeit
Riley County 33, Southeast of Saline 29
Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 14
Rock Hills 48, Pike Valley 12
Russell 25, Goodland 0
St. Francis 60, Trego 12
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Lakeside 0
Sharon Springs 1, Tribune 0, forfeit
Smith Center 41, Republic County 12
Stockton 53, Lincoln 8
Sylvan-Lucas 42, Logan-Palco 26
Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8
Triplains-Brewster 34, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Weskan 58, Western Plains-Healy 13
HUTCHINSON 44, SALINA SOUTH 21
Hutchinson;16;14;7;7;—;44
Salina South;7;0;7;0;—;21
First quarter
H—Delvalle 1 run (Booe kick), 9:05.
H—Safety, 7:46.
H—Delvalle 21 run (Booe kick), 3:17.
SS—Cox 8 run (Rincon kick), 0:24.
Second quarter
H—McCuan 5 run (Booe kick), 3:01.
H—McCuan 13 run (Booe kick), 1:41.
Third quarter
H—Delvalle 5 run (Booe kick), 4:41.
SS—Garrett 70 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick), 3:41.
Fourth quarter
H—McCuan 3 run (Booe kick), 8:15.
SS—Schreiber 10 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick), 5:52.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—H: Delvalle 26-140, Cantu 14-110, McCuan 11-70, Chambers 4-11, Barlow 7-14, Blackwell 2-2, Khokhar 4-(-6), Team 1-(-3). SS: Cox 8-67, Galloway 7-32, Team 1-(-28).
PASSING—H: Chambers 1-1-0-16. SS: Galloway 11-19-2-188.
RECEIVING—H: McCuan 1-16. SS: Garrett 4-89, Johnson 2-50, Varela 2-20, Cox 1-10, Schreiber 1-10, Ollenberger 1-9.
ELL-SALINE 42 , SACRED HEART 18
Ell-Saline;0;14;14;14;—;42
Sacred Heart;6;0;0;12;—;18
First quarter
SH—Richards 85 fumble return (kick failed), 8:37
Second quarter
ES—O.Bradley 5 run (Carrazco kick), 7:47
ES—Morrical 2 run (Roche kick), 0:33
Third quarter
ES—O.Bradley 1 run (Carrazco kick), 9:47
ES—Drees 7 run (Carrazco kick), 5:16
Fourth quarter
SH—M.Hemmer 1 run (pass failed), 11:56
SH—Power 49 pass from Hemmer (run failed), 11:45
ES—O.Bradley 12 run (Roche kick), 8:52
ES—O.Bradley 50 run (Carrazco kick), 2:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING— ES: Kramer 7-87, Drees 4-23, Morrical 6-18, Parks 14-135, O. Bradley 10-122. SH: McCartney 15-52, M.Hemmer 14-12, Buckner 1-12, Kaiser 3-2, Power 1-1, Campa 1-30.
PASSING—ES: Morrical 4-8-1-36. SH: M.Hemmer 15-28-1-186.
RECEIVING— ES: Kramer 1-(-1), Parks 3-37. SH: Power 8-108, Buckner 2-40, McCartney 2-17, Kaiser 2-17, Motes 1-7.
RILEY COUNTY 33, SE SALINE 29
Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33
SE Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29
First quarter
SES—Banks 1 run (Eklund pass from Jax.Gebhardt), 6:20
RC—T.Harmison 24 pass from G.Harmison (Brokenicky run), 2:23
RC—Barnes 38 run (Abernathy kick), 0:17
Second quarter
SES—Jax.Gebhardt 7 run (Kitchener kick), 8:28
SES—Poague 5 run (Kitchener kick), 1:43
RC—T.Harmison 15 pass from G.Harmison (pass failed), 0:00
Third quarter
SES—Jax.Gebhardt 4 run (Kitchener kick), 5:55
RC—Barnes 5 run (pass failed), 1:49
Fourth quarter
RC—Brokenicky 25 pass from G.Harmison (run failed), 11:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—RC: Barnes 24-128, G.Harmison 5-10, T.Harmison 5-19, Brokenicky 1-1, Team 4-(-26). SES: Banks 16-56, Jax.Gebhardt 8-36, Poague 4-19, Boley 4-22.
PASSING—RC: G.Harmison 7-14-2-111, Brokenicky 0-1-0-0, T.Harmison 0-1-0-0. SES: Jax.Gebhardt 15-25-1-162.
RECEIVING—RC: T.Harmison 6-86, Brokenicky 1-25. SES: Eklund 5-69, Breeding 1-2, Boley 4-55, Kitchener 3-29, Banks 2-7.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, WILSON 8
Thunder Ridge;32;24;x;x;—;56
Wilson;0;8;x;x;—;8
First quarter
TR—Struckhoff 79 kickoff return (Barnes run)
TR—Barnes 48 run (Barnes run)
TR—Struckhoff 24 run (Davis run)
TR—Davis 58 run (Bice pass from Struckhoff)
Second quarter
TR—Barnes 50 pass from Struckhoff (Davis run)
TR—Struckhoff 58 run (pass failed)
TR—Safety
TR—Bice 1 run (Bice run)
W—Hughes 1 run (Crawford pass from Hughes)
ONAGA 56, TESCOTT 0
Onaga;28;28;x;x;—;56
Tescott;0;0;x;x;—;0
First quarter
O—Powell 3 run (Powell run)
O—Abitz 45 pass from Fisher (PAT failed)
O—Fisher 5 run (Powell run)
O—Schwant 1 run (PAT failed)
Second quarter
O—Powell 11 pass from Fisher (PAT failed)
O—Powell 9 run (Powell run)
O—Kolterman 5 run (Marten run)
O—Schwant 14 run (PAT failed)
CLIFTON-CLYDE 48
WASHINGTON COUNTY 0
Clifton-Clyde;22;20;6;x;—;48
Wash. County;0;0;0;x;—;0
First quarter
CC—Rudolph 1 run (Rudolph run)
CC—Koch 5 run (pass failed)
CC—Koch 6 run (Girard run)
Second quarter
CC—Koch 1 run (Bowser run)
CC—Bowser 5 run (run failed)
CC—Koch 11 run (run failed)
Third quarter
CC—Skocny 45 pass from Koch (no attempt)
HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32
Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32
Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43
First quarter
He—Cox 37 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 5:48
He—Eilert 3 run (Nelson kick), 3:06
Second quarter
He—Arnold 1 run (Nelson kick), 11:57
Ch—Liebau 38 pass from Erickson (run failed), 9:52
Ch—Litzinger 8 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 1:57
He—Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 1:29
Third quarter
Ch—Erickson 1 run (run failed), 3:17
Fourth quarter
He—Arnold 11 run (Nelson kick), 11:54
Ch—Erickson 51 run (Erickson run), 8:19
He—Eilert 1 run (Eilert run), 3:24
Ch—Litzinger 40 pass from Erickson (run failed), 1:14
McPHERSON 31, ROSE HILL 7
Rose Hill;0;7;0;0;—;7
McPherson;7;14;7;3;—;31
First quarter
MP—Hoppes 24 run (Schrader kick)
Second quarter
RH—Leck 4 run (Spiess kick)
MP—Powell 88 kickoff return (Schrader kick)
MP—Hoppes 11 run (Schrader kick)
Third quarter
MP—Feil 1 run (Schrader kick)
Fourth quarter
MP—Schrader 24 field goal
LINN 54, SOUTHERN CLOUD 8
Southern Cloud;8;0;0;x;—;8
Linn;6;20;28;x;—;54
First quarter
SC—Duggin 1 run (Gold pass from Mason)
L—Alvarado 65 kickoff return (run failed)
Second quarter
L—Raucho 33 pass from Ohlde (run failed)
L—Cardenas 3 run (run failed)
L—Alvarado 67 run (Cardenas run)
Third quarter
L—Alvarado 5 run (run failed)
L—York 20 pass from Alvarado (Alvarado run)
L—Alvarado 4 run (run failed)
L—Alvarado 26 punt return (York pass from Alvarado)