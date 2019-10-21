The ninth annual Main Street Dodge City downtown trick or treat will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

According to Main Street coordinator Coral Lopez, all children are invited as 40 participating businesses will take part in the trick or treating and hold a $1 hamburger feed for the first 500 people that starts at 11:30 a.m. on Gunsmoke Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue.

Participants will be able to get a trick or treat map at Eisenhower Park.

The annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest will also take place during the trick or treating. Children will be given a chance to vote for their favorite scarecrow display and a chance to enter a drawing to win a new bicycle.

Fifteen scarecrows will be on display at various businesses and locations throughout the community

The bicycle drawing will take place at 12:20 p.m. during the hamburger feed.

The child entered must be present to win.

"The community and businesses have really embraced this event and helped it grow, it provides a safe and fun activity for families to celebrate the season and to see what downtown has to offer," said Lopez. "It allows businesses to be involved in their community and showcase their establishments.

"We invite everyone to come down and check out all the creative scarecrows that will be on display that day."

For more information, contact Lopez at 620-227-9501 or corall@dodgedev.org.

