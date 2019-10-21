Haunted places and stuffing faces are reasons to celebrate the Halloween season.

There’s something for everyone in this schedule of events, from family-friendly daytime activities to terrifying and harrowing pay-to-enter night frights.

• The second annual Haunted House at The Alley, 2200 1st Ave., 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31. The cost is $5 per person, and all ages are welcome. Visitors are invited to ask Alley personnel to adjust the scary level before entering the indoor/outdoor haunted house.

For more information, contact 620-338-7498 or go to Facebook and search "The Alley — project teen safe."

• The Haunted Homestead at The Depot Theater, 201 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31, and from Nov. 1-2. Cost is $10 per person, and visitors must be at least 6 years old.

Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 620-225-1001 or visit www.depottheaterco.com.

• Long Branch Lagoon’s third annual Trunk-or-Treat and Boo at the Zoo, 71 N. 2nd Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Come have fun at Wright Park. Cost is $1 for costumed individuals and $2 for non-costumed individuals. Friends of Wright Park Zoo members get in free.

For more information, call 620-225-8100.

• Spooky Shed, 1115 Walnut St., in Ford, from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct 25-26 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Halloween. Cost is $5 per person and attendees under the age of 12 must bring an adult. Ask about private parties and group tours.

For more information, call 620-255-5413.

• Zombie Paintball at HorseThief Reservoir, 19005 S.W. Highway 156, (8 miles west of Jetmore) from dusk to 11 p.m. Oct. 25-26.

According to event organizers, zombie hunters ride out into the cornfield on one of two 16-foot eliminator series zombie hunting trailers with mounted paintball guns that shoot glow-in-the-dark zombie tranquilizers (paintballs).

The zombies don’t shoot back, but they are hungry.

There will also be a camp fire every night with hot dogs and marshmallows. The cost is $15 per person.

Ask about special discounts for large groups. For more information, call 620-682-0480 or visit horsethiefreservoir.com. Also visit Facebook and search "wild west zombie paintball."

• Halloween Screamage Family Fun Day at YMCA, 240 San Jose, from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Free of charge. Join the Perfect Fit Foundation and the Dodge City YMCA for Family Fun Day at the DCCC baseball and softball scrimmage.

Take pictures with the players, run the bases on Cavalier Field, eat candy and enjoy Halloween games and bounce houses. The first 100 kids get a mini pumpkin to paint.

For more information, contact the YMCA at 620-225-8157.

• A Halloween Happening at the Dodge City Public Library from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. All ages welcome to enjoy free treats and Halloween activities.

• Trunk for Treats at Church of the Nazarene, 1700 W. Ross Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Free family fun in a safe environment. Visitors can look forward to candy, big trunks, a barrel train, hay rides and hot dogs.

There will be a trophy awarded for the best-decorated trunk. Call the office to register a trunk for the competition.

For more information, call 620-225-5835 or visit www.dcnaz.org.

• Trick or Treat in the Halls at Dodge City Community College, 2501 N. 14th Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 in Jackson Hall.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.