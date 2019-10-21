High Plains Journal’s Soil Health U & Trade Show is growing—in popularity, in educational scope, and now with new staff.

Jessica Gnad recently joined the HPJ team as the Soil Health U content consultant.

In her role, Gnad will be gathering educational speakers and working with the HPJ staff to put on the 2020 Soil Health U & Trade Show, Jan. 22 and 23, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

Gnad’s path in soil health started with a curiosity about healthy food options in rural communities more than a decade ago.

It was while she was living in Pratt, and starting her family with her husband that Gnad worked to form a farmer’s market, a local food coop, and a Regenerative Ag School Garden with support from General Mills.

She served as an executive board member for Kansas State Research and Extension, and as a healthy food/farm consultant with Pratt Regional Medical Center’s Health Coalition.

She counts her background as a row crop farmer and an avid gardener growing fruits and vegetables as her foundation for her passion for regenerative agriculture.

She and her husband owned and operated Crop Vision Consulting, an independent crop consulting agency servicing 20,000 acres in south central Kansas.

Today, they live in Manhattan, Kansas, with their three children.

Soil Health U registration is open, at www.soilhealthu.net.

Early Bird registration fee is $75 until Nov. 18.

After that, the regular registration fee of $125 applies. Student Registration is just $50.

Planning to bring a group of neighbors to Soil Health U? Call 620-227-1834 and ask about discount registrations for parties of five or more on the same payment.

