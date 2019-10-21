More than 60 Evergy electric customers were without power early Monday afternoon in Topeka.

According to the Evergy website, 62 outages were reported in East Topeka and the Oakland area of northeast Topeka as of 12:11 p.m.

In one outage, 56 customers were reported without power in the vicinity of Ripley Park, near S.E. 3rd and Lawrence. The outage was reported at 11:36 a.m. Power was estimated to be restored by 1:15 p.m.

In the other outage, located in the vicinity of N.E. Thomas and Chester, six Evergy customers were reported without power. That outage was reported at 9:13 a.m. Power was estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outages wasn't available.