The 12th annual Pumpkin Painting and Carving Festival returns this Saturday with registration starting at 9 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Victory Electric and Ladies Community Outreach and will be held at Victory Electric, 3230 N. 14th Ave. in Dodge City.

According to Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Whitley, there will be 600 pumpkins available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free to the public for ages 13 years and under.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Along with painting and carving will be fall-themed games and activities for everyone. The event is scheduled to conclude at 11 a.m.

"From the first pumpkin event in 2007, the goal of the festival is to provide a safe environment for kids to enjoy the seasonal Halloween activities and provide a fun, creative outlet for attendees," Whitley said. "Families from surrounding towns are welcomed to attend the event and children are welcome to wear costumes to the festival."

