A windy, chilly, cloudy fall day is on tap Monday for the Topeka area, with afternoon highs around 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of northeast and north-central Kansas from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, including Topeka and Shawnee County.

The advisory area also includes Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Anderson and Coffey counties.

Sustained winds between 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph, are possible.

Tuesday should be sunny with highs in the lower-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.