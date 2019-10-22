On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Dodge City Police Department will be conducting a night time seat belt enforcement.
This will be conducted within the city limits of Dodge City.
For more information contact DCPD Sgt. Thad Brown at 620-225-8126.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Dodge City Police Department will be conducting a night time seat belt enforcement.
This will be conducted within the city limits of Dodge City.
For more information contact DCPD Sgt. Thad Brown at 620-225-8126.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.