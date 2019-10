The Dodge City High School girls golf team finished 12th at the State tournament in Hutchinson.

First day scores were Ashlyn Armstrong 102, Tiley Fry and Reanna Konrade 108, Ella Friess 113, Valeria Aguirre 116, and Cassidy Bockelman 134.

The team missed the cut, but Armstrong went on to play as an individual the second day shooting a 101.