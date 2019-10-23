The Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association held its annual Hospitality Night Out celebration and fundraiser Oct. 14 in Mulvane where several industry awards and honors were given.

Among them was the naming of Bill Cunningham as Hotelier of the Year.

Cunningham is the owner of Best Western Country Inn and Suites and Best Western North Edge Inn in Dodge City.

According to KRHA, hotel operator nominees are judged based on their involvement in the community and/or the association. By supporting the association, the individual or business is supporting the hospitality industry.

"It feels good," Cunningham said of the award. "To be in an industry and noticed on all the good we are doing is special.

"We have the No. 1 hotel in Kansas based on Trip Advisor at our Best Western North Edge Inn north of Dodge, which was named hotel of the year with the highest score in the state.

"It shows our customers keeping our customers happy."

The Hospitality Night Out is a fundraiser for the KRHA Educational Foundation with its mission being dedicated on education and growth of a qualified workforce and enrichment of the industry as a whole.

Best Western Country Inn and Suites is located at 506 N. 14th Ave. in Dodge City. For more information or to book a stay, call 620-225-7378 or visit bestwestern.com.

Best Western North Edge Inn is located at 404 W. Frontview Street and can be reached at 620-371-6441.

