The bond between nurse and patient is tremendous and always interrupted by circumstance.

But there is a way to reconnect with those nurses, who deserve credit where credit is due.

The Western Plains Medical Complex is seeking nominations for an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care provided by nurses every day.

The Diseases Attacking the Immune System (DAISY) Award for extraordinary nurses was established in 1999, and is a merit-based award that honors not only great clinical skill and leadership but strong patient care and compassion.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 1.

Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony Dec. 7 with his or her unit and will receive a certificate, a DAISY award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled "A Healer’s Touch."

The nomination form asks the applicant to describe a specific situation or story that demonstrates how the nurse made a meaningful difference in the care received.

Applicants must be sure to include which unit the nurse works on.

About 85 nurses work at Western Plains Medical Complex.

Anyone, including doctors, can nominate a nurse they admire.

"You’re at your most vulnerable when you’re in the hospital, and some cool bonds get built with the nurses always by your bedside," said Rachel Haskins, a registered nurse on the intensive care unit at Western Plains Medical Complex. "It’s purposeful and fulfilling, so it’s not a job we do for the thanks or the praise, but we think about our patients when they leave and we worry about them."

The goal is to nominate a recipient for the DAISY award biannually, she said.

Nomination forms are available on each unit at WPMC, as well as on the WPMC website.

To access a nomination form online, go to www.westernplainsmc.com and search "DAISY."

Email nominations to WPLNhumanresources@lpnt.net or mail them to Western Plains Medical Complex, Attn: Daisy Award Coordinator, 3001 Avenue A, Dodge City, KS 68701

For more information, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.