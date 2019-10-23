1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 23, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

2. Multicooker Magic: Oh My, It's After 5: 6 p.m. Oct. 23, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40. Register at 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or come to the store and sign-up in person. If you have a multicooker you can still get supper on the table in a jiffy. We’ll show you some timesaving steps while we make chili (using frozen hamburger), meatloaf and baked potatoes (made in the pot at the same time with the pot-in pot-stack method), and chicken and homemade noodles with mashed potatoes.

3. Reno County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks and live music.