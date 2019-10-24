Staff reports

Thursday

Oct 24, 2019 at 8:15 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.41

PCP prices: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.88; Milo/cwt. $5.91; Soybeans $8.65

Scoular: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.51