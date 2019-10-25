GARDEN CITY — A Garden City man has been convicted of two child sex crime charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt reported in a news release.

Douglas Heit, 50, pleaded no contest in Finney County District Court on Thursday to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Judge Michael Quint accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for 1 p.m. Dec. 19. The charges fall under Jessica’s Law because the victim was under 14 years of age.

The crimes were committed in August 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Garden City Police Department. Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka, of Schmidt’s office, prosecuted the case.