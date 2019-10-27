HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Note—Gametimes and venues subject to change. All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

CLASS 6A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(16E) SM North (0-8) at (1E) Gardner-Edgerton (7-1)

(9E) SM South (2-6) at (8E) Blue Valley North (3-5)

(13E) Olathe South (2-6) at (4E) Olathe East (6-2)

(12E) SM East (2-6) at (5E) Blue Valley Stilwell (5-3)

(15E) Olathe Northwest (1-7) at (2E) Olathe North (6-2)

(10E) KC Harmon (2-6) at (7E) KC Wyandotte (3-4)

(14E) Blue Valley Northwest (2-6) at (3E) SM Northwest (6-2)

(11E) SM West (2-6) at (6E) Blue Valley West (5-3)

Bottom bracket

(16W) Wichita North (0-8) at (1W) Derby (8-0)

(9W) Wichita East (5-3) at (8W) Wichita West (5-3)

(13W) Hutchinson (2-6) at (4W) Manhattan (7-1)

(12W) Wichita South (3-5) at (5W) Lawrence Free State (7-1)

(15W) Wichita Campus (1-7) at (2W) Dodge City (8-0)

(10W) Wichita Southeast (3-5) at (7W) Junction City (6-2)

(14W) Garden City (2-6) at (3W) Topeka (7-1)

(11W) Topeka Washburn Rural (3-5) at (6W) Lawrence (7-1)

CLASS 5A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(16E) KC Turner (0-8) at (1E) DeSoto (8-0)

(9E) Lansing (4-4) at (8E) Shawnee Heights (4-4)

(13E) Topeka West (1-7) at (4E) Shawnee Mill Valley (5-3)

(12E) Topeka Seaman (2-6) at (5E) Olathe West (5-3), Thursday

(15E) Topeka Highland Park (0-8) at (2E) St. Thomas Aquinas (7-0)

(10E) Leavenworth (3-5) at (7E) Lenexa St. James (4-4)

(14E) Blue Valley Southwest (1-7) at (3E) KC Washington (6-2)

(11E) KC Sumner (3-5) at (6E) KC Schlagle (4-3)

Top bracket

(16W) Wichita Kapaun (2-6) at (1W) Wichita Northwest (8-0)

(9W) Wichita Heights (3-5) at (8W) Great Bend (4-4)

(13W) Valley Center (2-6) at (4W) Wichita Carroll (6-2)

(12W) Andover (2-6) at (5W) Salina Central (5-3)

(15W) Salina South (2-6) at (2W) Maize South (8-0)

(10W) Hays (3-5) at (7W) Goddard Eisenhower (5-3)

(14W) Liberal (2-6) at (3W) Maize (7-1)

(11W) Newton (3-5) at (6W) Emporia (5-3)

CLASS 4A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(16E) Baldwin (0-8) at (1E) Tonganoxie (8-0)

(9E) Spring Hill (4-4) at (8E) Pittsburg (4-4)

(13E) Labette County (3-5) at (4E) SM Miege (6-2)

(12E) Eudora (3-5) at (5E) Bonner Springs (6-2)

(15E) Ottawa (1-7) at (2E) Paola (8-0)

(10E) KC Piper (3-5) at (7E) Basehor-Linwood (5-3)

(14E) Fort Scott (1-7) at (3E) Chanute (7-1)

(11E) Atchison (3-5) at (6E) Louisburg (5-3)

Bottom bracket

(16W) Abilene (0-8) at (1W) McPherson (8-0)

(9W) Rose Hill (3-5) at (8W) Goddard (3-5)

(13W) El Dorado (2-6) at (4W) Winfield (5-3)

(12W) Arkansas City (2-6) at (5W) Ulysses (5-3)

(15W) Circle (1-7) at (2W) Andover Central (7-1)

(10W) Coffeyville (2-6) at (7W) Augusta (4-4)

(14W) Wellington (2-6) at (3W) Buhler (6-2)

(11W) Independence (2-6) at (6W) Mulvane (4-4)

CLASS 3A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(D2#4) Girard (4-4) at (D1#1) Frontenac (8-0)

(D1#3) Galena (5-3) at (D2#2) Burlington (5-3)

(D4#4) Sabetha (6-2) at (D3#1) Topeka Hayden (7-1)

(D3#3) Jefferson West (7-1) at (D4#2) Marysville (7-1)

(D1#4) Caney (5-3) at (D2#1) Prairie View (8-0)

(D2#3) Anderson County (4-4) at (D1#2) Columbus (7-1)

(D3#4) Santa Fe Trail (4-4) at (D4#1) Holton (6-2)

(D4#3) Wamego (6-2) at (D3#2) Perry-Lecompton (5-3)

Bottom bracket

(D6#4) Wichita Collegiate (5-3) at (D5#1) Halstead (8-0)

(D5#3) Rock Creek (3-5) at (D6#2) Cheney (6-2)

(D8#4) Concordia (4-4) at (D7#1) Hugoton (4-4)

(D7#3) Holcomb (4-4) at (D8#2) Scott City (6-2)

(D5#4) Clay Center (3-5) at (D6#1) Andale (8-0)

(D6#3) Clearwater (6-2) at (D5#2) Hesston (7-1)

(D7#4) Nickerson (4-4) at (D8#1) Colby (8-0)

(D8#3) Beloit (5-3) at (D7#2) Larned (4-4)

CLASS 2A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(D2#4) Central Heights (2-6) at (D1#1) Humboldt (8-0)

(D1#3) Southeast Cherokee (6-2) at (D2#2) Osage City (5-3)

(D4#4) St. Marys (2-6) at (D3#1) Nemaha Central (6-2)

(D3#3) Maur Hill-Mount Academy (6-2) at (D4#2) Rossville (6-2)

(D1#4) Jayhawk Linn (5-3) at (D2#1) Silver Lake (8-0)

(D2#3) Oskaloosa (3-5) at (D1#2) Riverton (5-3)

(D3#4) Pleasant Ridge (3-5) at (D4#1) Riley County (6-2)

(D4#3) Southeast of Saline (6-2) at (D3#2) Riverside (6-2)

Bottom bracket

(D6#4) Hutchinson Trinity (4-4) at (D5#1) Eureka (5-3)

(D5#3) Cherryvale (5-3) at (D6#2) Conway Springs (6-2)

(D8#4) Minneapolis (4-4) at (D7#1) Cimarron (8-0)

(D7#3) Sterling (4-4) at (D8#2) Norton (5-3)

(D5#4) Fredonia (4-4) at (D6#1) Garden Plain (8-0)

(D6#3) Chaparral (4-4) at (D5#2) Belle Plaine (7-1)

(D7#4) Southwestern Heights (4-4) at (D8#1) Hoisington (8-0)

(D8#23) Ellsworth (5-3) at (D7#2) Lakin (7-1)

CLASS 1A

Friday, November 1

First round

Top bracket

(D2#4) Bluestem (1-7) at (D1#1) Pittsburg Colgan (5-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

(D1#3) Pleasanton (3-5) at D2#2) Hillsboro (5-3)

(D4#4) Wabaunsee (1-7) at (D3#1) Jackson Heights (6-2)

(D3#3) Jefferson North (5-3) at (D4#2) Valley Heights (6-2)

(D2#1) Olpe (8-0) def. (D1#4) Yates Center (0-8) by forfeit

(D2#3) Marion at (D1#2) Uniontown (3-5)

(D3#4) Troy (2-6) at (D4#1) Centralia (7-1)

(D4#3) Northern Heights (5-3) at (D3#2) Lyndon (7-1)

Bottom bracket

(D6#4) LaCrosse (5-3) at (D5#1) Smith Center (8-0)

(D5#3) Republic County (1-7) at (D6#2) Ellis (4-4)

(D7#1) Sedgwick (8-0), bye

(D7#3) Meade (2-6) at (D8#2) Syracuse (1-6)

(D5#4) Sacred Heart (0-8) at (D6#1) Plainville (7-1)

(D6#3) Oakley (3-5) at (D5#2) Ell-Saline (6-2)

(D7#4) Sublette (1-7) at (D8#1) Elkhart (6-1)

(D8#3) Stanton County (1-7) at (D7#2) Inman (4-4)

8-MAN I

Thursday, October 31

First round

Top bracket

(D2#4) Caldwell (5-3) vs. (D1#1) Cedar Vale-Dexter (7-1), venue TBA

(D1#3) Central Burden (2-6) at (D2#2) Medicine Lodge (4-4)

(D4#4) Solomon (4-4) at (D3#1) Madison-Hamilton (8-0)

(D3#3) Shawnee Maranatha (6-2) at (D4#2) Bennington (6-2), Friday

(D1#4) West Elk (4-4) at (D2#1) South Central (8-0), 6 p.m.

(D1#4) Argonia-Attica (4-4) at (D2#3) Sedan (5-3)

(D3#4) Chase County (4-4) vs. (D4#1) Canton-Galva (8-0) at Canton

(D4#3) Goessel (5-3) at (D3#2) Lebo (6-2)

Bottom bracket

(D6#4) South Gray (5-3) at (D5#1) Little River (7-1)

(D5#3) Macksville (4-4) at (D6#2) Ness City (7-1)

(D8#4) Hoxie (4-4) vs. (D7#1) Clifton-Clyde (8-0) at Clyde

(D7#3) Victoria (6-2) at (D8#2) Leoti (7-1)

(D5#4) Moundridge (4-4) at (D6#1) Hodgeman County (7-1)

(D6#3) Spearville (4-4) at (D5#2) Pratt Skyline (7-1)

(D7#4) Washington County (4-4) at (D8#1) St. Francis (8-0)

(D8#3) Trego (5-3) at (D7#2) Hill City (5-3)

8-MAN II

Thursday, October 31

First round

Top bracket

(D2#4) Hartford (3-5) at (D1#1) St. Paul (8-0)

(D1#3) Marmaton Valley (2-6) at (D2#2) Waverly (5-3)

(D4#4) Pike Valley (3-5) at (D3#1) Hanover (7-1)

(D3#3) Frankfort (7-1) at (D4#2) Rock Hills (6-2)

(D1#4) Altoona Midway (2-6) at (D2#1) Centre (6-2)

(D2#3) Marais des Cygnes (3-5) at (D1#2) Crest (5-3)

(D3#4) Onaga (5-3) vs. (D4#1) St. John’s Beloit-Tipton (6-2) at Beloit

(D4#3) Lakeside (5-3) at (D3#2) Axtell (7-1)

Bottom bracket

(D6#4) Sharon Springs (2-6) at (D5#1) Osborne (8-0), 6 p.m.

(D5#3) Sylvan-Lucas (5-3) vs. (D6#2) Triplains-Brewster (5-3), venue TBA

(D8#4) Bucklin (4-4) at (D7#1) South Barber (7-1)

(D7#3) Norwich (5-3) vs. (D8#2) Otis-Bison (5-3) at Otis

(D5#4) Northern Valley (2-6) vs. (D6#1) Wheatland-Grinnell (7-1) at Grainfield

(D6#3) Quinter (3-5) at (D5#2) Thunder Ridge (7-1), 6 p.m.

(D7#4) South Haven (3-5) at (D8#1) Minneola (7-1)

(D8#3) Ingalls (4-4) at (D7#2) Central Christian (7-1)

6-MAN

Thursday, October 31

Quarterfinals

Top bracket

Cheylin (8-0), bye

Golden Plains (5-3) vs. Pawnee Heights (5-3)

Bottom bracket

Moscow (8-0), bye

Ashland (6-2) vs. Weskan (5-3)