The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 39, in connection with crimes that included felony theft, 9 p.m. 10/26.

Jesse Raye Stookey, 23, in connection with crimes that included a felony drug offense, 7:55 p.m. 10/26.

Andrea Lashell Mayton, 42, in connection with crimes that included aggravated assault, 5:41 p.m. 10/26.

Usvaldo Aguilar-Carlos, 25, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with crimes that included burglary and a felony drug offense, 4:18 p.m. 10/26.

Teresa Ann Samuel, 50, in connection with felony theft, 3:45 p.m. 10/26.

Xzavier Nathaniel Darnell Jackson, 20, in connection with robbery, 1:49 p.m. 10/26.

Ramiro Flores Escamilla Jr., 37, in connection with crimes that included a felony drug offense, 5:35 a.m. 10/26.