USD 309 bond issue will make our schools safer and more conducive to learning plus benefit households with no children by potentially increasing the value of all homes in the district.

Home values are often linked to the quality of school facilities and programs in school districts.

The Nickerson School District currently competes for students because of the good, dedicated teaching staff. Low student-to-teacher ratios allow teachers to give personal attention to students that excel or need additional help. If facilities deteriorate it will become more difficult to attract new students or good teachers.

Consider this as an investment in our children’s education and the future value of quality education. Consider the favorable impact to home values within a school district that has quality facilities and programs.

Vote yes for the USD 309 bond issue.

It is not a tax burden – it is an investment in the future of the children, your home, and our community.

Jeff Stroberg

Hutchinson