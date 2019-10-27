We all want great things for our kids, but beautiful entrances, fancy offices, and artificially turfed fields won't educate our kids. Great teachers and ample teaching time will prepare our kids for their futures. Two of those that currently serve on USD 309 board of education have, along with their fellow board members, done great things for our district and our kids.

However, I believe they have ideals that are higher than most of the patrons in our district can afford. We do need to maintain and improve many things, but the money has been there for three years and things were not repaired because that "won't sell bonds."

I support Gordon Roth and Larry Meadows because we need a change in thinking or we will be fighting this same thing again in a year. If our parents can't afford lunches and school supplies, they can't afford higher taxes.

Lana Burgess

Sterling