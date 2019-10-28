The Dodge City Community College Foundation will host its Western Plains Gala Dinner and Auction on Saturday at the DCCC Student Activities Center.

The event social will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., dinner from 7 to 8 p.m., and live auction from 8 to 9 p.m.

This year's theme is "What Would 007 Do?" with guests welcome to dress as James Bond or a Bond girl.

The night will feature games, bottle pull, gift card pull, free beverages and spirit tastings sponsored by Boot Hill Distillery.

Tickets for the event are available online at dc3.edu/foundation-alumni or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/460101577875439/.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 620-225-9541 or in person at the DCCC Foundation office at 2501 N. 14th Ave.

Tickets cost $50 per guest.

According to the DCCC Foundation, the goal of the event is to raise $100,000 for the foundation and scholarships benefiting Dodge City Community College.

