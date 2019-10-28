For the sixth straight year, the Dodge City High School girls cross country team will be heading to state after ranking third at regionals in Wichita recently.

The team finished with a total time of 1:42:53.74.

"The girls ran a great race," DCHS girls cross country coach Brian Lenz said. "We came up a little short against two teams that had beaten us by 39 seconds and 59 seconds per runner four weeks ago and now we are right with them.

"We are excited to be going back to state and look forward to competing against the best in class 6A."

Individual results were:

5, Serenity Larson, 20:02.03

11, Karina Estrada, 20:31.71

13, Norma Rodriguez, 20:38.98

14, Daisy Orozco, 20:45.25

16, Karina Herrera, 20:55.77

17, Ahmani Cansino, 20:55.81

20, Denise Dominguez, 21:21.78

