Tickets are on sale now for the world famous Harlem Globetrotters' return to Dodge City's United Wireless Arena on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The game is set for 7 p.m. with an experience of bigger moments and memories, according to the Globetrotters.

The 2020 tour will mark the 94th consecutive year of the hall of fame team as they play 280 games in North America.

According to a news release, this year the Globetrotters tour will feature never-before attempts of world records, of which the team currently holds 21.

Fans will be able to participate in the "Fifth Quarter," a free interactive postgame autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal as well as other special game activities.

"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception," said coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. "Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before.

"We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime."

As part of the tour, fans will witness the four-point shot, a shot 30 feet from the basket introduced in 2010 along with the popular "Magic Pass" pregame event, allowing fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger.

The 2020 Harlem Globetrotters roster will feature the talents of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm and female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.

Ticket prices for courtside seats are $24, $29, $39, $49 or $91, and this year there are eight seats on the bench with the team for $276.

The $20 Magic Pass to meet and mingle with the Globetrotters before the game will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

There also are birthday parties available from $25 to $100.

Tickets are on sale at the UWA box office or at ticketmaster.com.

