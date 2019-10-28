The United Way Leaders will host a discussion about "Opioids: The Scary Truth about Opioid Addiction" at noon Thursday at The Learning Center, 308 W. Frontview St.

The informative talk will be held with Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman and Ford County Sheriff's investigator Travis Servis.

This event requires RSVP to United Way of Dodge City by emailing uwayofdc@att.net or by calling 620-227-8793.

Lunch will be provided. Because of Halloween, goodies and candies will also be available.

The goal of the discussions through the United Way of Dodge City is "Building a healthier community."

