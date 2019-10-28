Donors have contributed a total of more than $37,000 to the campaigns of candidates running for the four Topeka City Council seats that are up for a vote.

The Topeka Capital-Journal on Monday purchased campaign finance reports for those candidates from the office of Shawnee County election commissioner Andrew Howell.

Candidates for the four council seats that will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot were required by 5 p.m. Monday to file reports with Howell's office detailing income their campaigns brought in and money expended between July 26 and Thursday.

Those reports indicate the campaign that has raised the most so far is that of Hannah Naeger, who is seeking the seat being vacated by Councilman Brendan Jensen in west-central Topeka's District 6.

Naeger's campaign has received $10,817.77 in contributions, including $9,794.76 between July 26 and Thursday and $1,023.01 between Jan. 1 and July 25.

Naeger received the maximum allowable contribution per reporting period of $500 from six donors. They were the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee, Brier Development Co., Kansas Commercial Real Estate, Neil Dobler, Greg Schwerdt and Mike Morse.

District 6 candidate Lucas Ryan's campaign received contributions totaling $1,890.69, plus a $100 loan from Ryan. Donations totaled $495.69 between July 26 and Thursday and $1,395 between Jan. 1 and July 25.

District 6 candidate Clark Trammell wasn't required to file reports as he submitted an affidavit indicating he planned to spend less than $500 on his campaign.

In southwest Topeka's District 8, incumbent Jeff Coen's campaign received contributions totaling $7,095, including $1,670 between July 26 and Thursday and $5,425 between Jan. 1 and July 25.

Coen's campaign received the maximum allowable contribution per reporting period of $500 from four donors. They were Rolling Hills Assisted Living, CPAP Supplies & Services LLC, Cynthia J. Greene and Neil Dobler.

Coen is running in District 8 against Spencer Duncan, whose campaign received contributions totaling $6,460, including $6,390 between July 26 and Thursday and $70 between Jan. 1 and July 25. The campaign also received loans from Duncan totaling $3,102.94.

Duncan's campaign received the maximum allowable contribution per reporting period of $500 from eight donors. His report indicated they were Vern's Retail Liquor, Capitol Connection, Dunc1 Real Estate, Wine & Beer Garden, Robert "Tuck" Duncan, Kathleen Allen Duncan, Norma Hudson and Mary and John Schell.

Christina Valdivia-Alcala's campaign raised the most among candidates for the District 2 seat in northeast and North Topeka being vacated by Councilwoman Sandra Clear.

Valdivia-Alcala's campaign received $8,885 in contributions, including $2,635 between July 26 and Thursday and $6,250 between Jan. 1 and July 25. The campaign also received a loan from Valdivia-Alcala totaling $105.

Valdivia-Alcala's campaign received the maximum allowable contribution of $500 per reporting period from 13 donors. International Association of Firefighters Club No. 83 exercised its option of donating $500 to her campaign during both reporting periods, on July 13 and Oct. 18.

Her reports indicated the others who contributed $500 were Teamsters Local No. 696, Capital Trucking LLC, Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., Morse Inc., Freiden & Forbes LLP, LGS Properties LLC, Brier Development Company, Jack Brier, Jack Benge, Nancy Ketter, John Frieden and Neil Dobler.

Valdivia-Alcala's opponents in District 2 include Will Pope. His campaign received contributions totaling 1,987.16, including $925 between July 26 and Thursday and $1,062.16 between Jan. 1 and July 25. The latter report included contributions to his campaign from Pope totaling $907.16.

Pope also provided his campaign loans totaling $2,000.

Pope's campaign received the maximum allowable contribution of $500 per reporting period from the Shawnee County Republican Party.

District 2 candidate Tamika Terry submitted a report indicating her campaign this year has received donations totaling $753.50.

In the other race up for a vote Nov. 5, incumbent Tony Emerson is running unopposed for the council seat representing District 4 in southeast Topeka.