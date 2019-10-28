A new program has been launched by Victory Electric in reporting streetlight outages.

According to Victory Electric, the new streetlight outage reporting tool will make it easier to report streetlights that may be out, cycling on and off, have broken glass or exposed wires, or have a broken or leaning pole.

The goal of the program is better safety and security for the community.

"By letting Victory Electric know when streetlights are out or damaged, you can help keep the streets safe and well lit," said Jerri Whitley, Victory Electric's vice president of communication. "Because Victory Electric crews are not able to patrol streets in the dark and nighttime hours, they rely on citizens to help maintain the more than 4,170 streetlights in their service area."

To access the streetlight reporting link, visit victorylectric.net/report-street-light-problem on your computer or mobile device along with the following information: the city where the streetlight is located, location of the streetlight, what’s wrong with the light, streetlight/pole number (if available) and resident contact information.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all who provide information to help us maintain our city streetlights," Whitley said. "Keeping streetlights functioning properly is part of our commitment to providing our members and communities with safe, reliable power."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.