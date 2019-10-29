Award-winning author and western historian Mark Warren will be visiting Dodge City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 to discuss his books and this history of Dodge City's famous lawman, Wyatt Earp.

Warren will be at Dodge City Public Library Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Boot Hill Museum on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

The third in the trilogy, "Promised Land" will be released by Five Star-Gale Cengage, concluding the trilogy, Wyatt Earp, an American Odyssey.

"When I was seven years old I checked out a book from my elementary school library and read the so-called 'biography' of Wyatt Earp," Warren said in a news release. "The story reached down inside me and gripped my soul. Why? Courage has always fascinated me, and whether or not it was courage or lack of fear (two very different ideas) that governed Wyatt Earp’s actions, he had my attention.

"It would be many years before I would discover that this early Earp book was highly fictionalized.

"The real story, I learned, was more complicated and much more interesting. Welcome to the real story."

With more than six decades of research of Earp, Warren has visited places where Earp played his part in history, and his rich history.

Warren has conducted interviews with top Wyatt Earp researchers, giving his trilogy a real understanding of the man while not by trying to explain him, but by, "letting the reader experience Earp’s motivations, aspirations, shortcomings, and tragedies."

According to the "Promised Land" book synopsis, Warren tells the story of Earp's trek to Tombstone, Ariz., saying, "From all over the country, dreamers are trekking to Tombstone, Arizona Territory, where a major silver strike promises new opportunities for a man to make his fortune.

"Wyatt Earp brings to the boomtown a wagon and team of draft horses to open a stage line that will transport people and bullion, but finding the stage business glutted, Wyatt is pulled back into law enforcement."

From his partnership with his brothers and infamous friendship with Doc Holliday, "Promised Land" tells the rivalry between the Earp's and group known as the cowboys, leading to the famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Both events at DCPL and Boot Hill are open to the public and free to attend.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com