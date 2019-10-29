A scholarship offer is available through the Ford County Conservation District in the amount of $250 to be used for the 2020-2021 school year.

Presentation of the scholarship will be made after verification of enrollment is received by the Conservation District Board to the student at the Ford County Conservation District annual meeting in February 2020.

The scholarship will be presented based on the following requirements:

• Applicant must be a Ford County High School graduate, or a resident of Ford County at the time of High School graduation.

• Applicant must be currently attending any accredited post-secondary institution as a full-time student (college, university, junior college, vocational tech or trade school).

• Recipient of the scholarship must be a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student at the time the scholarship is used.

• Applicant must have and maintain a 2.75 grade point average.

• Applicant must be enrolled in the field of agriculture or any agricultural related studies.

Past scholarship winners may reapply, following the guidelines for the application.

Scholarship application forms are available at the Ford County Conservation District office, 104 Soule St., Dodge City.

Applications are due in the district office by Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

For more information, call the district office at 620-227-3731, Ext. 3.

