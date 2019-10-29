Staff reports

Tuesday

Oct 29, 2019 at 8:40 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.28

PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.86; Milo/cwt. $5.79; Soybeans $8.55

Scoular: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.33