For the 2018 crop year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas Farm Service Agency is processing $215,661,515 in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments, the USDA said in a news release.

An additional distribution of $79,419,941 in Conservation Reserve Program rental payments will also be made to landowners to support voluntary conservation efforts on private lands through the Kansas FSA.

"Our safety net programs help provide certainty and stability to Kansas farm families affected by fluctuating market prices," said State Executive Director David Schemm in a news release. "When reviewing payments, it’s important to remember that ARC and PLC payments by county can vary because average county yields will differ."

According to the USDA, FSA began processing payments for 2018 ARC-County or PLC on covered commodities that triggered payments on enrolled farms in the 2018 crop year and anticipate the issuance of more payments in November, "once USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes additional commodity prices for the 2018 crop."

Producers can visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc who had 2018 covered commodities enrolled in ARC-CO for payment rates applicable to their county and each covered commodity.

The following crops met payment triggers for farms and covered commodities enrolled in 2018 PLC: wheat, barley, corn, grain sorghum, dry peas and canola. Oats and soybeans did not meet 2018 PLC payment triggers.

The 2018 PLC payment rates for additional covered commodities have not been determined.

USDA began issuing 2019 CRP payments to support voluntary conservation efforts on private lands as well this week.

For their efforts to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and improve wildlife habitat, Kansas landowners will receive compensation on more than 1.8 million acres enrolled in CRP throughout the state.

"Annual rental payments through the Conservation Reserve Program help farmers and landowners who want to take sensitive land out of production in order to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion or create wildlife habitat," Schemm said.

For more information on these USDA programs or to locate your FSA county office, visit www.farmers.gov.

