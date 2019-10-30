Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309’s $29.9 million bond issue plans improvements at all four schools, with most of the funds earmarked for Nickerson High School.

Planned expenditures, according to the school district, are:

Nickerson High School, $15,142,100

New controlled entry with student support renovations, including administrative office areaNew fine arts addition, including an auditorium and a storm shelter additionRenovated science labs, FACS/culinary labs, and media center/technology educationWrestling additionRenovations throughout the building, including roofing upgrades.

Reno Valley Middle School, $3,880,000

New controlled entry with a student support additionExpanded, renovated art/science labs and classroomsNew weight room and wrestling room additionsVarious renovations throughout the school, including roofing upgrades.

South Hutchinson Elementary School, $7,174,900

New controlled entry with student support additionNew early childhood and special education classroom addition with storm shelterNew multipurpose roomDemolition of an early childhood wingOther renovations in the building, roofing upgrades, and added parking.

Nickerson Elementary School, $3,703,000

New controlled entry with student support additionNew cafeteria/kitchen additionRenovated area for special education, teacher workspaceRenovated and expanded media centerRenovated gymOther renovations in the school, roofing upgrades, and added parking.