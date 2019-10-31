The Diamond Athletics will hold a cheer and dance exhibition at United Wireless Arena, Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

For 15 years, Diamond Athletics owner and founder Valerie Heston has given numerous students from southwest Kansas the chance to learn cheer, tumbling and dance.

"Over the many years I’ve been able to coach thousands of kids from Kansas," Heston said. "We currently have 110 enrolled in all classes but around 70 students who choose to compete.

"We are lucky to have students come from 10 different counties to come together as one, or as we call it, Diamond Family."

Diamond Athletics range from beginner to advanced skills with the exhibition kicking off the season with both competitive and non-competitive teams performing.

"This gives our students a great way to kick off the season," Heston said.

Tickets for the exhibition are $10 prior to Sunday and can be purchased at the Diamond Athletics gym, 236 1/2 San Jose Drive south of the Dodge City YMCA or $15 day of the performance.

"We want to thank all our sponsors that support and help our students reach goals and dreams," Heston said. "We have had 61 students receive cheer scholarships to colleges over the years, 12 that went to Division 1 (schools) and we hope to keep adding to this number."

For more information on Diamond Athletics, contact Heston at 629-561-6901 or dcdiamond123@gmail.com.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

