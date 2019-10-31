The High Plains Youth Hockey Association, played the past nine years at United Wireless Arena, has produced several players to go onto to bigger things.

Among them are Alex Elchuck who received a hockey scholarship to Jamestown University in North Dakota.

According to former league president and founder Jim Johnson, Elchuck was scouted by JU and offered a scholarship earlier this year while playing for the High Plains Youth Hockey Association in Dodge City as a member of the Western Kansas Outlaws.

The league also features a girls squad which led to player Laken Schmidt being named to the all-star team in the "Silver Stick" tournament held in Colorado.

Schmidt recently led her team to the 19U A International Silver Stick Championship.

According to its website, HPYHA is a non-profit organization that allows boys and girls ages 4-18 the opportunity to play hockey in the western High Plains of the United States.

For more information about the hockey league, visit hpyha.org.

