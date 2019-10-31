Retailers are duking it out like never before, rolling out all sorts of time-savers in hopes of earning your business.

The latest example: Walmart said this week that is debuting drive-up alcohol pickup at about 2,000 of its stores in 29 states, including California, Florida and Texas.

Also, in California and Florida, the discount retailer is now offering home delivery of alcohol.

Some states don't permit such services, according to TechCrunch, which explains the limited rollout. Head to walmart.com/grocery to see if alcohol pickup is available in your area.

Shoppers can choose from available beer and wine selections — as well as spirits in some states — on Walmart's website, then schedule a time for pickup, just like with other grocery items. A personal shopper will grab the items selected.

Once your order is placed, pull up to the designated pickup spot at the designated time, check in on the Walmart app and a worker will bring out your items. All alcohol purchases require a valid state ID, which will be verified by store employees.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of digital operations, said in a written statement. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”