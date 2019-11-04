The American Legion Auxiliary will turn 100 on Nov. 10.

The American Legion was founded after the end of World War I in Paris, France.

In September of that year, the United States Congress chartered the American Legion. Several women’s organizations wanted to become the official affiliate of the Legion.

A new organization was organized by women closely associated with men in the Legion. The American Legion Auxiliary was founded at the American Legion’s second convention held on Nov. 10, 1919.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47, Dodge City will have their 100th Birthday Celebration coinciding with their District 8 Leadership training on Saturday Nov. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at Post 47, Dodge City.