BURRTON — For a little more than five years, Richard Bingham, 67, of Burrton delivered The Hutchinson News. He drove through rain and snow, happily delivering the early morning papers. Then on Jan. 29, 2018, his life changed when he found out he had colon and kidney cancer.

“It was a shock to us,” said Linda Bingham, Richard’s wife of 45 years. “He has to have medicine every other week.”

Linda, 61, has taken over the route. Sometimes Richard rides along, but lately, he needs to sleep. Currently, Richard, who loves to talk, cannot visit with people as his white blood count is down. Linda is struggling to pay his medical bills.

The couple met 46 years ago in Augusta. Richard was in the U.S. Navy, stationed out of California. He was visiting family in Augusta when he ran into Linda. The two exchanged addresses and started writing. Six months later, Richard asked Linda to marry him, via the post. One week later, the letter with the “yes” arrived in California. The couple was soon married in El Dorado.

“He’s my world. He was a big bear that has the biggest heart,” Linda said. “He wouldn’t ask people for anything, but we need help.”

Along with the mounting bills being paid off — including a $7,000 chemotherapy bill — Richard wants to make sure Linda is taken care of after he is gone. He has a bucket list, and everything on it is to make her life comfortable. He wants to make sure the trees are trimmed, the garage door opens and the lawnmower is fixed.

The couple has three married children, Wanda, Richard and Shirley, and one grandson. One other wish Richard has is to attend his grandson Daniel’s senior football game next week at Sterling College.

“We cherish all the memories we’ve got,” Linda said. “We take this one day at a time.”

Their friend, Bobbie Bascue of Burrton, set up a GoFundMe page for the Binghams at https://www.gofundme.com/f/richard-bingham-cancer-fund.